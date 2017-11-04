David Hume, the philosopher has said that 'ignorance is the mother of devotion' but I go further to assert that ignorance is a disease.By: Desmond Ayim-Aboagye
Asante Kotoko Will Make A Huge Impact In Africa Next Season - Lawyer Boafo
Asante Kotoko Will Make A Huge Impact In Africa Next Season - Lawyer Boafo
Kumasi Asante Kotoko have not just won the 2017 Ghana FA Cup but they aim at making a judicious use of the opportunity the status offers them when they compete in CAF Confederation Cup next year according to management member Lawyer Yaw Boafo.
The top management member of the club has disclosed that the Porcupine Warriors aim at making a lasting impact in the Confederation Cup insisting that is where the club belongs.
The Reds defeated their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the finals of the 2017 MTN FA Cup to emerge, winners - a feat that qualifies them to play in the CAF Confederation Cup.
In a submission on Royal Sports on Royal TV, Lawyer Boafo revealed that Coach Steve Polack is set to offload some players and to make his wanted list known to the management for players who have the character to compete in the second most prestigious Africa club competition.
"We are not only aiming at just being participants in the CAF Confederation Cup but to make a great impact.
"We are happy to have won the FA Cup and that will offer us the platform of play in the CAF Confederation Cup where Kotoko belong," he said.
"Polack will be going for some holidays soon but before he leaves, he will give us his wanted list and players he wants to offload," he added.
The Ghanaian giants have struggled to flourish in CAF club competitions in almost a decade with their last two disappointing outings being against Barrack Young Controllers of Liberia and MC El Eulma of Algeria.
