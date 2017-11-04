Asante Kotoko Management Member Lawyer Boafo Blacklists Two Kumasi Radio Stations

A massive media war between Kumasi Asante Kotoko management member Lawyer Yaw Boafo and some media houses in Kumasi looms as the unhappy legal practitioner blacklists two radio stations in the Garden City.
To him, some journalists on the unnamed radio stations have vilified his personality without recourse and have continued to spew lies about him without seeking his angle.
The long-standing legal luminary of the Porcupine Warriors adds that some journalists on the unnamed radio stations have accused him on several occasions for pocketing some money from the transfer of Dauda Mohammed when in actual fact, he is only a legal solicitor of the club and not the one in charge of player transfers.
Speaking on Royal Sports on Royal TV with Otuo Acheampong 'Sometymer', Lawyer Boafo said, "Tymer, there are some radio stations I will never speak to. No matter how they call me, I'll never answer. They have thrown journalism to the dogs."
"I am not blacklisting all journalists but I will say it here that those two radio stations will never have me on their show.
"For people like you (Sometymer), even if am sleeping, I will respond to you because you are not like them. But for them to consistently keep telling lies about me and throwing dust in the eyes of the public without cross-checking their facts, I'll not speak to them," he added.
Even though the learned lawyer declined to mention the two radio stations he has blacklisted, Ghanasoccernet search has revealed that Silver FM and Nhyira FM are the two stations set to suffer the blacklisting demerits of Lawyer Boafo.
