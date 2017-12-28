modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Former Ballon D’Or Winner Wins Liberia Presidential Election

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Former Ballon d'Or winner, George Weah has emerged as the newly elected president of Liberia to succeed Elen Johnson Sirleaf.

Weah defeated his closest rival, Joseph Boakai who is also the incumbent Vice President.

Others include longtime opposition figure Charles Brumskine and former Coca-Cola executive, Alexander Cummings.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

