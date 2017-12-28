Former Ballon d'Or winner, George Weah has emerged as the newly elected president of Liberia to succeed Elen Johnson Sirleaf. Weah defeated his closest...
Former Ballon D’Or Winner Wins Liberia Presidential Election
Former Ballon d'Or winner, George Weah has emerged as the newly elected president of Liberia to succeed Elen Johnson Sirleaf.
Weah defeated his closest rival, Joseph Boakai who is also the incumbent Vice President.
Others include longtime opposition figure Charles Brumskine and former Coca-Cola executive, Alexander Cummings.