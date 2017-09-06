modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Partey Gets Match Ball For Hat-Trick Heroics In Ghana Impressive Win In Congo

45 minutes ago | - ghanasoccernet.com

Thomas Partey took home the match ball for his hat-trick feat in Ghana's 5-1 win over Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier played in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder enchanted all and sundry with some sublime goals which revived Ghana's slime hopes.

His first was in the 27th minute when he shot powerfully into the box after a deflected ball fortuitously dropped in front of him inside.

Richmond Boakye had opened the scoring four minutes earlier by connecting home from inside the box.

Partey's second was from an acute angle when his connection to an incisive pass from Christian Atsu to beat the goalkeeper at the near post.

This was on the stroke of half-time and Ghana went into the break with a 3-1 lead.

In the 69th minute, the midfielder intercepted a pass and raced with it before rifling it into the roof for his personal third.

At the match, Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed handed the ball to Partey for a yeoman's job.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

SHS Placement: Enraged Parents Line Up At Ministry Of Education

30 minutes ago

Martin Amidu Writes: A Critique Of The Office Of The Special Prosecuto...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1"The ability of a baby monkey jumping from one tree to the other does not make it a baboo,but at least a start."

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH dui quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39774.4021
Euro5.23815.2431
Pound Sterling5.71485.7223
Swiss Franc4.59214.5962
Canadian Dollar3.55803.5613
S/African Rand0.34170.3419
Australian Dollar3.52723.5341
body-container-line