modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Defender Lumor Agbenyenu Hit By Injury

42 minutes ago | - ghanasoccernet.com

Portimonense defender Lumor Agbenyenu has picked up an injury on international duty with Ghana in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 19-year-old left back picked up a knock and was replaced in the 68th minute by Jeffrey Schlupp.

Agbenyenu was re-instated in the Ghana XI after missing the corresponding fixture in Kumasi due to late arrival.

He will be assessed by the Black Stars medical team before joining his Portuguese Liga side on Wednesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

SHS Placement: Enraged Parents Line Up At Ministry Of Education

30 minutes ago

Martin Amidu Writes: A Critique Of The Office Of The Special Prosecuto...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1God has made worshipping Him easier for man(which is His grace).But some men have made it harder again for their fellow men for their(Some men) own human interest.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39774.4021
Euro5.23815.2431
Pound Sterling5.71485.7223
Swiss Franc4.59214.5962
Canadian Dollar3.55803.5613
S/African Rand0.34170.3419
Australian Dollar3.52723.5341
body-container-line