Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3977
|4.4021
|Euro
|5.2381
|5.2431
|Pound Sterling
|5.7148
|5.7223
|Swiss Franc
|4.5921
|4.5962
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5580
|3.5613
|S/African Rand
|0.3417
|0.3419
|Australian Dollar
|3.5272
|3.5341
Black Stars Congo Thrashing Second Biggest Victory In World Cup Qualification History
Ghana's 5-1 win at Congo is the second biggest away win for the the Black Stars in FIFA World Cup qualification history.
The last time Ghana scored five goals in a World Cup qualifier on the road was back in 18 June, 1972 when they trounced Dahomey 5-0.
Abukari Gariba scored a brace and single goals from Ibrahim Sunday,Kwasi Owusu and Joe Ghartey.
The last player to score hat trick for Ghana before Thomas Teye Partey was Jordan Ayew on 9 June 2014 against south Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly played Miami, USA.
Coincidentally current coach Kwesi Appiah was in-charge.
By Bright Yeboah Taylor of Adehye3 fm.
