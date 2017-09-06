TOP STORIES
If the road to success is under construction, become a construction worker. Quote from Facing History School, NYC.By: Percussion Discussio
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3977
|4.4021
|Euro
|5.2381
|5.2431
|Pound Sterling
|5.7148
|5.7223
|Swiss Franc
|4.5921
|4.5962
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5580
|3.5613
|S/African Rand
|0.3417
|0.3419
|Australian Dollar
|3.5272
|3.5341
Richmond Boakye Proves A Point On His Return To The Black Stars
Serbia-based striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom marked his return to international football with a brace and an assist as Ghana thumped Congo 5-1 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
The Red Star Belgrade goal poacher, who received a late call-up to replace Raphael Dwamena, scored the first and last goals at the Stade de Kintele in Brazzaville.
Boakye shot from close range after Partey's connection fell in front of him in the 23rd minute to open the scoring.
In the 85th minute he controlled a pass from Harrison Afful inside and coolly placed it at the blind side of the Congo goalkeeper.
In between that, his shot at goal fell to Thomas Partey to
Boakye was the highest scorer with seven goals in the qualifying rounds of this season's UEFA Europa League where his side advanced to the Group stage.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News