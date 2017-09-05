TOP STORIES
Ghana Runs Riot Over Congo As Partey, Yiadom Score
Ghana stayed in the hunt for a fourth successive World Cup qualification after ruthless finishing gave the Black Stars an impressive 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey grabbed a sensational hat trick with striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scoring a brace in the comprehensive victory at the Stade de Municipal Kintele.
More to follow...
