Ghana Runs Riot Over Congo As Partey, Yiadom Score

Joy Sports
25 minutes ago

Ghana stayed in the hunt for a fourth successive World Cup qualification after ruthless finishing gave the Black Stars an impressive 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey grabbed a sensational hat trick with striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scoring a brace in the comprehensive victory at the Stade de Municipal Kintele.

More to follow...

