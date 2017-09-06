TOP STORIES
Partey Hat-Trick Sinks Congo In Brazzaville
Thomas Partey scored a hat-trick as the Black Stars kept their hopes of securing a place at the 2018 World Cup alive with a shocking 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.
Richmond Boakye Yiadom, starting in place of the injured Asamoah Gyan, put the Black Stars ahead after good work on the left by Thomas Agyepong.
Thomas Partey doubled the Black Stars’ lead a minute later with his second in two games against the Congolese.
Congo pulled a goal back after Lloyd headed in from a corner, but the Stars restored their two-goal lead after Partey fired home for his second of the game right before half-time.
Partey completed his hat-trick when he run through on goal in the second half and finished into the top corner.
Boakye-Yiadom put the icing on the cake with his second of the match with a neat finish.
The result means the Black Stars have five points from four games, two points behind Uganda and one behind Egypt, with the two sides set to face each other later tonight.
Kwesi Appiah made five changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Congo on Friday.
With captain Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew ruled out of the game with injury and Jordan Ayew suffering a stomach ache, Appiah handed starts to Thomas Agyepong, Afriyie Acquah and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.
