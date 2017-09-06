modernghana logo

Ghana's Kevin Danso Switches Allegiance To Austria

37 minutes ago | - ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana has missed out on midfielder Kevin Danso after the youngster opted to represent Austria at the international level.

The 18-year-old made his debut for Austria in their 1-0 defeat at Wales in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

Ghana had been persuading the FC Augsburg midfielder to switch allegiance to the West African nation.

But it appears a natural progression for the youngster who has featured for the Austria U15, U16, U17, Austria U18, and U19 youth teams.

He becomes the latest foreign-born player to snub the four-time African champions after Manchester United defender Timothy-Mensah switched allegiance to the Netherlands.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

