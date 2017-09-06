TOP STORIES
Ghana's Kevin Danso Switches Allegiance To Austria
Ghana has missed out on midfielder Kevin Danso after the youngster opted to represent Austria at the international level.
The 18-year-old made his debut for Austria in their 1-0 defeat at Wales in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Monday.
Ghana had been persuading the FC Augsburg midfielder to switch allegiance to the West African nation.
But it appears a natural progression for the youngster who has featured for the Austria U15, U16, U17, Austria U18, and U19 youth teams.
He becomes the latest foreign-born player to snub the four-time African champions after Manchester United defender Timothy-Mensah switched allegiance to the Netherlands.
