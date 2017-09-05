modernghana logo

Black Stars Squad Against Congo Sees Five Changes

CitiFMonline
15 minutes ago | Sports News

Kwesi Appiah has made five changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Congo on Friday for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Brazzaville.

With captain Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew ruled out of the game with injury and Jordan Ayew suffering a stomach ache, Appiah has handed starts to Thomas Agyepong, Afriyie Acquah and Richmond Boakye Yiadom.

Ghana were held 1-1 by Congo last Friday
Joseph Attamah Larweh who endured a testing match for the Black Stars last week makes do with a place on the bench with Harrison Afful returning to right back.

Lumor Agbenyenu starts at left back, replacing Jeffery Schlupp who played 90 minutes in the game.

Richard Ofori retains his place in goal behind the center-back pairing of Jonathan Mensah and Daniel Amartey.

Black Stars XI
Richard Ofori, Harrison Afful, Lumor Agbenyenu, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Ebenezer Ofori, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Thomas Agyepong, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu.

Sports News

