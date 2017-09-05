TOP STORIES
Atletico Madrid Extends Diego Simeone's Contract Till 2020
Diego Simeone has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2020 despite long-standing interest from Arsenal and other top clubs around Europe.
The Argentine tactician is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world right now, having worked wonders on a small budget at Atletico in comparison to rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Simeone has been at the Vicente Calderon since 2011, guiding the club to a shock La Liga title win in 2013/14, as well as to two Champions League finals.
The 47-year-old also boasts victories in the Europa League and Copa del Rey as among his other achievements, putting together a determined side built around a strong defence that has coped well despite often losing star players to more established European giants.
Simeone’s deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, with Arsenal most recently linked as potential suitors of his amid doubts over Arsene Wenger’s position last season.
Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked with Simeone in the past, as have Inter Milan, one of the clubs from his playing days.
Still, in a huge boost for Atletico fans, Simeone has committed his future to the club for the next few seasons, in what they hope can spark even more success at one of European football’s surprise success stories of recent years.
