modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Jonathan Mensah Leads Black Stars In Gyan And Ayew's Absence

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Defender Jonathan Mensah will captain the Black Stars in today's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The Black Stars will travel to the Stade Municipal de Kint with the aim of getting back their underwhelming qualifying campaign back on track after picking just two points from three matches in Group E.

The four time Africa champion will go into the encounter without captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy, Andre Ayew through injuries hence the captain's armband has been passed to Jonathan Mensah.

Mensah, who made his debut for the team in 2010, is the most experienced member of coach Kwesi Appiah's 21-man squad for the trip to Brazzaville.

The 27-year-old Columbus Crewe guardsman has amassed 59 caps for the Black Stars but this will be the first time he's been handed such responsibility.

Ghana needed a late Thomas Partey's strike to earn a point at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ken Ofori-Atta Gave ¢10m To McDan Without Board Approval - Minority

1 hour ago

School Placement Deadline For BECE Candidates Extended Once Again

3 hours ago

quot-img-1A friend is like a four leaf clover, hard to find but lucky to have.

By: www.theplannerghana. quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.23495.2386
Pound Sterling5.69615.7027
Swiss Franc4.59594.5986
Canadian Dollar3.54023.5434
S/African Rand0.33940.3396
Australian Dollar3.49293.4975
body-container-line