modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Frustrations Welcome Black Stars To Congo

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

The Black Stars of Ghana were greeted with huge frustrations on arrival in Congo for the return leg of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier with the Red Devils according to a report on the Ghana FA's website.

The Black Stars, led by a highly-powered delegation led by Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, vice George Afriyie and Black Stars management committee vice chairman Osei Parmer were left at the Maya Maya Airport unattended to for some time.

It took two hours for the team to be cleared to go through immigration despite assistance from the Ghana consulate in Congo.

Management encouraged the players not to be dejected by the treatment meted out to the team on arrival, urging them to focus on the game to be played on Tuesday.

The Black Stars were taken to their team hotel after being cleared through customs.

The team had earlier in the day trained at the Accra Sports Stadium before their departure to the Congolese capital for the game.

Ghana's hope of making a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup was dealt a huge blow after they were held at home to a 1-1 stalemate by Congo.

The Black Stars will be seeking to breathe some life into their qualification with a win over Congo and expect Egypt and Uganda to draw in their game later today.

Uganda are currently leading the group with 7 points, followed closely by Egypt who have 6 with Ghana having only 2 from 3 matches.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ken Ofori-Atta Gave ¢10m To McDan Without Board Approval - Minority

1 hour ago

School Placement Deadline For BECE Candidates Extended Once Again

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Let sleeping dogs lie.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.23495.2386
Pound Sterling5.69615.7027
Swiss Franc4.59594.5986
Canadian Dollar3.54023.5434
S/African Rand0.33940.3396
Australian Dollar3.49293.4975
body-container-line