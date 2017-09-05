modernghana logo

Mdfielder Enoch Ozor Sends Goodluck Message To Black Stars Ahead Of Congo Clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Ozor has sent a good-luck message to the Black Stars ahead of their trip to Congo for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars will enplane to Brazzaville on Monday night for the return encounter of next year's FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo.

Ghana's hope of qualifying to the competition hangs on a thin rope after collecting just two points from three games in Group E, sitting in third spot with five points adrift of leaders Uganda.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment in the team after failing to get their shambolic qualifying dreams back on track after last Friday's 1-1 stalemate against the same opposition at the Baba Yara Stadium.

But despite Friday's disappointment, the 22-year-old Maung Kan United defensive enforcer took to Facebook to wish the good-luck ahead of Tuesday's return encounter.

He wrote, wishing you safe journey and three points in your game tomorrow. Go Black Stars#Impossibleisnothing.

Ozor helped Maung Kan United clinch their first ever league title in the Thai second-tier league last week.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

