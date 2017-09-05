modernghana logo

Indeed We Deserved All The Boos From Fans—Asamoah Gyan

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Captain Asamoah Gyan says the Kumasi fans were right to boo the Black Stars players after a beige performance in the 1-1 draw with Congo at home on Friday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghana's players were off their best and had to rally to split points with the Red Devils.

The result has complicated matters for the Stars who are now third on the table with two points from three matches.

After the final whistle, the fans jeered and taunted the players for an uninspiring display.

''It's one of those things. After the game I told some of the players, when you win massively, you are the best player, when you don't do well the fans will criticize you,'' Gyan said.

''As professional footballers we have to be ready for all of those things. We do accept it. We didn't live up to expectations as the supporters wanted it. We do agree with them. The booing is one of those things sometimes.

''It depends when you are doing the right thing and people don't understand and they boo you but as for this one I do understand because things we were not going right for us.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

