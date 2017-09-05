modernghana logo

Impressive Kissi Boateng Signs One-Year Deal With SuperSport After Cup win

1 hour ago | Sports News

Defender Richard Kissi Boateng has signed a one-year contract with Absa Premiership side SuperSport United, GHANSoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Ghana international shone for Matsatsantsa in their 2-1 win over the Nedbank Ke Yona Team on Sunday.

The left back lasted 80 minutes at the at the at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

Boateng has been snapped up by Eric Tinkler on a free transfer after a short stint with Liberty Professionals.

He left TP Mazembe in November last year after four years with the Ravens.

