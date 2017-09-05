TOP STORIES
Coach Karim Zito Released To Ghana Premier League Side Inter Allies
Dreams FC have confirmed releasing manager Abdul Karim Zito to Inter Allies.
The ex-Ghana international was in-charge of the club's youth development and doubled as head of feeder club Still Believe FC.
He was later appointed interim manager of the senior side after CK Akunnor left for Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold.
A statement signed by the club's administrative manager: ''Dreams Football Club wishes to announce to all of its stakeholders the decision of the Board and Management to release first team manager Abdul Karim Zito to International Allies FC until the end of the season.
''The decision was made following an approach from officials to Inter Allies.
''Coach Zito remains a member of the Dreams FC family as his engagement with Inter Allies is only until the end of the 2016/17 Premier League season.''
