modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Indonesian League: Essien Scores...As Persib Bandung Wallop Sriwijaya In

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien plundered his fourth goal of the campaign for Persib Bandung as they battered Sriwijaya 4-1 at the Jakabaring Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Persib started the match on front foot as they opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Chad forward Ezechiel Ndouassel first time shot beat goalkeeper Alam at his near post before Essien's 32nd minute strike extended the side's lead to 2-0.

Second half goals from Febri Haryadi and Fulgensius Keraf put the visitors in cruise control before Tijani Belaid's 94th minute goal reduced the deficit for the hosts.

Essien was replaced by Raphael Maitimo in the 75th minute.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

A-Plus Makes U-Turn Over Claims Against Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye

10 hours ago

Leases of Exton Cubic Invalid And Of No Effect - Peter Amewu

12 hours ago

quot-img-1just be you not anybody else

By: me quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.23495.2386
Pound Sterling5.69615.7027
Swiss Franc4.59594.5986
Canadian Dollar3.54023.5434
S/African Rand0.33940.3396
Australian Dollar3.49293.4975
body-container-line