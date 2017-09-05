TOP STORIES
Indonesian League: Essien Scores...As Persib Bandung Wallop Sriwijaya In
Ghana midfielder Michael Essien plundered his fourth goal of the campaign for Persib Bandung as they battered Sriwijaya 4-1 at the Jakabaring Stadium on Monday afternoon.
Persib started the match on front foot as they opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Chad forward Ezechiel Ndouassel first time shot beat goalkeeper Alam at his near post before Essien's 32nd minute strike extended the side's lead to 2-0.
Second half goals from Febri Haryadi and Fulgensius Keraf put the visitors in cruise control before Tijani Belaid's 94th minute goal reduced the deficit for the hosts.
Essien was replaced by Raphael Maitimo in the 75th minute.
