Ghana's Masahudu Alhassan On Trial At Italian Side Carpi—Report
Former Ghana defender Masahudu Alhassan is undergoing a trial at Italian Serie B isde Carpi.
Alhassan, 24, has been handed the chance to impress after leaving AC Perugia Calcio.
The former Ghana Under-20 defender is currently unemployed after terminating his contract with Perugia.
Alhassan, 24, is owned by Serie A side Udinese.
He has had stints with Novara, Genoa and Latina in the past.
