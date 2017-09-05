modernghana logo

Ghana's Masahudu Alhassan On Trial At Italian Side Carpi—Report

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Former Ghana defender Masahudu Alhassan is undergoing a trial at Italian Serie B isde Carpi.

Alhassan, 24, has been handed the chance to impress after leaving AC Perugia Calcio.

The former Ghana Under-20 defender is currently unemployed after terminating his contract with Perugia.

Alhassan, 24, is owned by Serie A side Udinese.
He has had stints with Novara, Genoa and Latina in the past.

