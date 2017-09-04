TOP STORIES
Champions League: Diego Costa left out of Chelsea's squad
Diego Costa has been left out of Chelsea's 24-man squad for the forthcoming Champions League group stages, while Manchester United have included Zlatan Ibrahimovic on their list of players.
The five Premier League clubs entering this year's competition have announced their squads, with the group stage commencing next week, and there were a couple of surprise selections and omissions.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opted not to include Nathaniel Clyne, who is still recovering from a back injury and has not featured this season, but is still regarded as the club's No 1 right back
CHELSEA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Willy Caballero, Eduardo
Defenders: Davide Zappacosta, Victor Moses, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Jake Clarke-Salter, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill, Marcos Alonso
Midfielders: Kenedy, N'Golo Kante, Kyle Scott, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, Charly Musonda, Pedro, Willian, Eden Hazard
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Alvaro Morata
MAN UNITED SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Sergio Romero
Defenders: Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw
Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata
Forwards: Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, James Wilson, Marcus Rashford
Costa's omission, of course, does not come as a surprise given the continued frosty stand-off between him and Chelsea, with Antonio Conte naming Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata as his only two striker options.
The wantaway striker was included in Chelsea's official Premier League list, but the 28-year-old is yet to return for the new season, having remained in Brazil in a bid to force a move to Atletico Madrid.
Atletico's transfer ban means the Spain forward cannot be registered until January at the earliest. Costa remains a Chelsea player after the close of the summer transfer window and they still want him back at the club.
United, meanwhile, hope to be able to welcome Ibrahimovic back from his cruciate ligament injury before Christmas, meaning he could feature with Jose Mourinho's side facing CSKA Moscow at home in their final group stage game on December 5.
Sports News