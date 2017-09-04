modernghana logo

Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Ibrahimovic Included In Man Utd’s Champions League Squad

Sky Sports
34 minutes ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Manchester United’s squad for the Champions League group stage.

The 35-year-old forward rejoined United in August having been released at the end of last season, but is still working his way back to fitness after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in April.

His inclusion means that he would be eligible to feature in the group stage if he returns to fitness in time.

Manager Jose Mourinho previously indicated that Ibrahimovic had no chance of playing any part in United’s group stage campaign and would not be fit until the second part of the season.

“I am not thinking Zlatan will play any part in the group phase,” Mourinho said.

Jose Mourinho has suggested Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be fit until the second part of the season

“I don’t think there is any chance of that. Do we have space in the Champions League list to have him? Yes, we have.

“Hopefully he can play in the knockout phase but for that we need to finish top two.”

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals last season – his first in England – as United won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, earning qualification to the Champions League through the latter.

United secured Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League last season

United begin their Champions League campaign at home to FC Basel on September 12 before trips to CSKA Moscow on September 27 and Benfica on October 18.

They entertain Benfica at Old Trafford on October 31 before travelling to Basel on November 22, ending with a home match against CSKA on December 5.

Sports News

