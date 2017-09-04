modernghana logo

Egypt Clash In Alexandria like Cup final - Uganda coach Moses Basena

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Uganda interim coach Moses Basena says Tuesday's Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier return clash against Egypt on Tuesday is like a Cup final.

The Cranes posted a 1-0 win over the Pharaohs in Kampala last Thursday to go top of the Group.

Basena spoke after their training session in Alexandria.

''We respect the Egyptian national team as a whole. We don't play against Mohamed Salah or Mohamed Elneny only, but their entire 11 man squad,'' Basena told On Sport satellite channel.

''We respect all of the Egyptian players on an individual level, but we need to focus on the players as a group.''

Basena says his side will be able to cope with the pressure at the Borg El-Arab Stadium.

''We are aware of the strength of the Egyptian team when they play at home, but I don't care about the pressure and I am only focused on the level of the players,'' he added.

