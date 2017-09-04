modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Corporate Football Gala: McDan Tops All

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Sports News

Multiple award-winning company, McDan Group produced a spectacular performance to emerge the winner in the maiden Air Freight Friendly Corporate Football gala at the Aquinas School Park, Accra.

The shipping and logistics giants defeated Stellar Logistics 2-0 in the final to lift the trophy in the well organized competition.

On their way to the final, they beat competition from DHL Express in the semi finals.

The event was aimed at providing a platform for the companies to network and create a healthy bond among themselves.

It attracted companies like DHL, Freight Consult, Stellar Logistics, Ballore Logistics, Baj Freight and McDan Group.

Obodai Said, Head of Sales and Marketing at McDan, pointed out that “this goes to show that we don’t only support sports in the country, but we practice what we support. It is also a testament of our quest to excel in all spheres of endeavor.”

Meanwhile, McDan Group was adjudged the Freight Forwarder of the year at the National Aviation Award recently held in Accra.

McDan Group has in the last few years promoted sports, particularly tennis in the country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Outboard Motors Sold Under Mahama Unaccounted - Minister

2 hours ago

Angry Carlos Ahenkorah Threatened To Shoot TMA Official Over Demolitio...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Ignorance is a disease

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line