Duke Micah To fight In The USA
Ghana’s undefeated Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah (20-0, 18 KO’s) will make his United States debut when he comes up against Mexico’s Mario “El Triturador” Diaz (16-1, 6 KO’s).
The former Olympian will me making his first defense of his WBC international bantamweight strap against the hard hitting Mexican at the end of September.
“Duke Micah will be defending his WBC belt on September 28th or 29th,” a source close to Micah revealed to Yours Truly.
The fight will be Micah’s first fight under the Real Sports and Entertainment label. He signed with the US based promotional outfit last month.
The 25 year-old boxer is currently ranked number 13 by the WBC and 8th by the WBO.
Micah won the WBC belt last March in Accra, Ghana after stopping Mexico’s Jonathan Aguilar in round seven.
Sports News