FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
PHOTOS: Dreams FC crowned Division One League Zone III champions

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News

Dreams FC were crowned champions in Zone III of the Division One League on Sunday at home at the Dawu Park. 

They drew 3-3 with Mighty Jets to amass 78 points from 30 matches.

Dreams by virtue of their status in the zone have qualified to the Ghana Premier League next season.

They are making a quick return to the Ghana top-flight following their demotion two seasons ago for player registration irregularity.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

