Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew to miss Ghana Vs Congo Game in Brazzaville
The Black Stars will miss the services of their captain, Asamoah Gyan and deputy, Andre Ayew for World Cup qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday, according a member of the medical team.
They were not part of the team’s training on Sunday morning. Ayew sat on the bench while his teammates went through their paces, but Gyan was not present.
The two experienced players did not last full duration of last Friday’s disappointing stalemate at the Baba Yara stadium with Gyan replaced in the 62nd minute by Thomas Agyepong, while Ayew was substituted six minutes later.
The turkey-based striker reportedly sustained a groin injury while West Ham forward also reportedly injured his thigh.
Their absence add to coach Kwesi Appiah’s injury woes which ruled out experienced center-back John Boye.
The Black Stars need victory in Congo to have a mathematical chance of bouncing back in the World Cup qualification, especially should Uganda hold Egypt in Alexandria in the other Group E match.
