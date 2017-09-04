modernghana logo

Dr Nyaho Nyaho - Tamakloe Blast Coach Kwesi Appiah....Says He is Incompetent To Lead The Black Stars

Joy Sports
2 hours ago | Sports News
Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamaklo, has hit hard at the Black Stars, saying the team is replete with gross indiscipline.

In a telephone interview with Nathaniel Attoh on Joy FM's Sports Link, the tough talking football administrator said the technical team, management team, and the playing body are all not well-disciplined.

According to him, instead of the foreign based players arriving on time for the game, most of them arrived late. Hence, their inability to play friendly matches to prepare them for the match against Congo.

He added that, indiscipline in the game reared its ugly head when Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew were seen issuing instructions on the touchlines after being substituted. That, he said showed the coach was not in charge.

He mentioned that Coach Kwesi Appiah was technically bankrupt on the day, and that he does not have what it takes to handle the team.

He concluded that Coach Kwesi Appiah does not appear inspirational and that if these problems are not nipped in the bud, then they have a long way to go.

