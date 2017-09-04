TOP STORIES
Greatness starts with a common ideaBy: Emmanuel Opare-Addo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Belgium, first European Country to qualify for 2018 World Cup
Belgium became the first European side to join hosts Russia at next summer's World Cup finals as goals from Jan Vertonghen and Romelu Lukaku gave them victory in Greece.
All three goals came in a five-minute second-half period, which began with Vertonghen firing Belgium ahead.
Zeca brought Greece level soon after but Lukaku scored the final goal with a glancing header a minute later.
Belgium lead Group H by eight points with two games to play.
The Red Devils join Brazil, Mexico, Iran and Japan in qualifying for the World Cup, with Russia automatically getting a place as hosts.
Bosnia-Herzegovina have moved ahead of Greece in the race to claim a play-off spot as Edin Dzeko scored twice in a 4-0 win in Gibraltar to take them up to second place.
Kenan Kodro and Senad Lulic got the other goals for Mehmed Bazdarevic's side, who have 14 points, one more than Greece.
Switzerland maintained their three-point advantage over European champions Portugal after both claimed wins on Sunday.
An own goal from home keeper Andris Vanins, a strike from Blerim Dzemaili - who had earlier missed a penalty - and a successful spot-kick from Ricardo Rodriguez gave the Swiss a 3-0 win in Latvia.
Portugal took advantage of Tamas Priskin being sent off to claim a 1-0 win in Hungary, with Andre Silva scoring the goal.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News