Uganda Picks Alexandria For Training Ahead Of Egypt clash

ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Uganda have arrived in Alexandria and trained ahead of Tuesday's top-of-table clash against Egypt in Group E of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Cranes coach Moses Basena briefed his players before training kicked off on Sunday evening about the importance of the match in Alexandria.

''We picked up a good result against Egypt. We need to build on that on Tuesday. It is this group that will do the job and i believe you know the reasons why we are here' said Basena who was flanked by Ibra Sekagya and goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba.

The players trained for one and half hours at the football pitch owned by the Radisson Blue Hotel Management.

On Monday evening the players will train at the match venue-Borg El Arab stadium.

