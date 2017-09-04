modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng debuts for Exeter City

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng made his Exeter City debut on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Newport County in League Two.

The 21-year-old replaced Reuben Reid in the 83rd minute as Lee Holmes' 57th minute goal gave them the points.

Boateng, born in London, joined Exeter on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day.

He Tweeted: ''Delighted to have made my debut yesterday & even more pleased with the win!.''

Delighted to have made my debut yesterday & even more pleased with the win! pic.twitter.com/M4ZxMqMQ8n

— Hiram Boateng (@Hiram_8) September 3, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Boy, 6, Dies Over Lack Of Ambulance

2 hours ago

Hot Video: Homosexual Old Student Of Achimota School Ties The Knot Wit...

13 hours ago

quot-img-1Even if you do learn to speak correct English, whom are you going to speak it to?

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line