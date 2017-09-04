TOP STORIES
Even if you do learn to speak correct English, whom are you going to speak it to?By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng debuts for Exeter City
Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng made his Exeter City debut on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Newport County in League Two.
The 21-year-old replaced Reuben Reid in the 83rd minute as Lee Holmes' 57th minute goal gave them the points.
Boateng, born in London, joined Exeter on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day.
He Tweeted: ''Delighted to have made my debut yesterday & even more pleased with the win!.''
Delighted to have made my debut yesterday & even more pleased with the win! pic.twitter.com/M4ZxMqMQ8n
— Hiram Boateng (@Hiram_8) September 3, 2017
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News