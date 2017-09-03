TOP STORIES
The gentle steps of a lion is not a mark of cowardice!!By: Alex Lambon
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Majeed Waris Returns To Lorient Training...As Move To West Ham Fails
Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has re-joined his team mates at French division two side Lorient after his reported move to West Ham United fell apart.
The 25-year-old will now has to psyche himself and get back to playing in the second division.
The Ghanaian having impressed last season with 9 league goals to his name and attracting some of the best clubs in Europe,the forward was steeled for a switch to the English Premier League.
Lorient have had a mixed start to the season having played 5 league games-winning 3,losing 1 and drawing the other 1.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News