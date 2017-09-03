TOP STORIES
Why Ghana’s 2018 World Cup Dream Is Over
Another disappointing result for Ghana in our attempt to make our fourth consecutive world cup in 2018 as the Stars failed to grind results at home against Congo. What was moredisheartning was the fact that the game was played in front of the invincible Baba Yara fans where the Blacks Stars have always shown vintage performance and get results anytime they needed it.
It was a boring match to watch for me as a Ghanaian soccer loving fan. Congo controlled the game at their own pace. For crying out loud this was a Congolese side who before this game had lost all two of its previous qualifiers to Uganda away and Egypt at home.
Many Ghanaians believed it was going to be just walk in the park for the team bearing in mind Egypt’s loss to Uganda. Egypt was widely considered as the main threat to hurt Ghana’squalifying chances as they led the group before the third round of group games. Fortunately Egypt played earlier and lost 1-0 to Uganda in Kampala; a result Ghanaians prayed for.
So the permutations was a win for Ghana in our last four gamesbeginning from the Congo game which we drew one all. This leaves Uganda on top of the group with seven points as Egypt slide down to second position with 6 points.
Now Ghana has two points from three games and this summarizes how poor the team has been so far in the campaign. Below are highlights of reasons why I think the Black Stars will miss the boat to Russia 2018.
1. The team has lost the chance to control its ownfate
It was a good feeling to hear of Egypt’s fall and that had raised confidence among fans to peach level. The only result that was acceptable was a win and nothing else. Any other result aside a win meant Ghana could not control the scheme of things in the group. But with this draw our fate has been played into the hands of our opponents. The Black Stars is now five points adrift Uganda and four behind Egypt with three matches to go. It clearly shows how we have lost control of the driving wheel to our opponents. To be two games away from the top is a far distance which the current setup of the team have shown they can’t cover.
2. To prove a lesson to politicians
It is a shame for the people of Ghana that the one thing that often united us and gave us that sense of nationalism as one people is gradually being polarised. Politicians have ratherconsciously or unconsciously used their divisive powers once again to achieve in dividing support for the team along political lines. The only uniting factor of the country is football after politics have shredded the country into different factions. The success of Black Stars in 2010 is a big testimony to the fact that football unites the nation regardless of political or cultural difference. Football speaks one language, that’s unity and peace.The role football played in bringing peace and unity in our neighbouring Ivory Coast during their 2006 world cup campaign is well documented for all to see.
The sudden blame game between two of the country’s leading political parties is dividing support for the team. For instance, comments by deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Pious Enam Hadzie suggesting the erstwhile NDC government is responsible for putting the team’s qualification in jeopardy, and counter-reaction from former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye have all been unnecessary.
What difference does it make if under the previous government Ghana drew 0-0 to Uganda at home, and under the new government Ghana draws 1-1 to Congo at home? The developing trend where football is used as a campaign message to score political points has brought unnecessary rivalry among the people who should have come together to champion the same course.
The growing antipathy for the team by supporters of opposition political parties is taking something from the team. If citizens or once staunch supporters(so to speak) begin to get happy for the failure of the Black Stars for political reasons then the team’s woes are far from over. There is no united Ghana to support the once apolitical team anymore. And if football can’t unite us for a common purpose anymore then we don’t need it anymore.
3. Disunity at the top hierarchy of the team
A famous quote by Nigerian author Chinua Achebe reads,“Things fall apart, the center cannot hold” says it all about what is derailing the team’s success. Unity they say is power but that is not the case for Ghana. The two most powerful people in the country’s football business are not thinking alike. The never ending impasse between the president of the football associationKwesi Nyantakyi and his vice George Afriyie has glaringly destabilize the team in diverse ways. George Afriyie is the management committee chairman but was rarely found around the team before the game. The president Nyantakyi too is busy organizing his WAFU tournament.
Truth is what affects the two bigwigs affect everything football in the country including the Black Stars. The center is disunited and definitely the things are falling apart. No wonder the team showed such classless outputas if there was nothing at stake. There was no fatherly support behind them. And as long as the power play goes on nothing can work for the Black Stars again.
4. Appiah is preparing a team for the future
Kwesi Appiah was given a clear cut task at his unveilingceremony to “rebuild” a team for the future and that’s looks exactly what he is doing. Each of his call ups since he took charge as coach has included atleast one new face. From his call up of locally based players like Winful Cobbinah to unknown names like Thomas Agyepong and with exclusion of some experience ones like Mubarak Wakaso,and Agyemang Badu shows Appiah’s intends to experimenting for other options.
This shows his commitment to rebuilding a new team for the future.In his last two qualifying games for example ( afcon qualifiers against Ethiopia and world cup qualifiers against Congo) he has fielded at least five debutants in both games. It only tells one thing about the team, a team under construction. And from the look of things these young lads do not look ripped enough yet for the bigger stage. It will have to take time for them to be tagged as a formidable squad hence holding on with 2018 world cup can only be wise.
5. Hangover of Brazil 2014 debacle
Nobody in Ghana ever wants to remember what happened in Brazil 2014 world cup. Our motherland became a subject of global ridicule because a group of 23 selfish cronies held us to ransom. Almost every Ghanaian citizen swore not to associate with the team again after that fiasco. Nothing can pay for the embarrassment that we felt and how our sense of pride as a nation was punctured.
It looks as if we never find lasting solution to the bonus issue that brought up the Brazil saga. In our last AFCON tourney in Gabon, it took last minute understanding before a fee was agreed for a bonus structure. In as much as our participations in world cup have more positives it is often said that one bad apple spoils the whole barrel. For fear of another bunch of self-seekers showing no spark of decency and respect to the flag they represent (particularly when they never felt remorseful), it is better we stay, learn and put our house in order for 2022.
