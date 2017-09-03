TOP STORIES
FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Andre Ayew Not Likely To Feature In Return Leg Against Congo
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is facing a dilemma two games into his second stint as head coach of the Black Stars with news that Andre Ayew could sit out the all-important game against Congo in Brazzaville.
The West Ham star was a passenger in the first leg against the Red Devils in Kumasi and would be one of the numerous players on the mission for redemption.
Skipper of the side Asamoah Gyan a man who has also come under immerse pressure for his lethargic performance did no train on Sunday in Accra and looks certain to miss the game.
Asamoah's absence coupled with the doubts over Ayew's fitness has left the technical team panting for their breath with Ghanaians on their heels for results.
The whole country is silent as a cemetery after hopes where raised and dashed within the space of 24 hours following Egypt's defeat to Uganda and Ghana's spineless performance against Congo.
The game against the Congolese is scheduled for Tuesday the 5th of September in Brazzaville with Ghana desperate for points after just picking up two from their first three games of the qualification exercise.
