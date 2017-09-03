modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan Ruled Out Of Return Leg Of Ghana-Congo Clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Congo's world cup chances has been given a huge lift and they will fancy their chances against the Black Stars with news that skipper Asamoah Gyan will not be part of the travelling contingent for the game on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has been heavily criticized following his performance in the 1-1 draw against Congo with many questioning his continual starting slot.

His deputy Andre Ayew who plays for West Ham United in England did not also complete the team's final training in Accra and is a huge doubt for the game in Brazaville.

Gyan is Ghana's highest scorer in history with 51 goals in a little over 100 games for the West African country but like all beautiful stories is almost at the twilight of his career.

His persistent injuries have been consistent in the last two years and the latest groin is a reflection of how the last 24 months has been for the ones dreaded forward.

Despite his physical challenges, Gyan remains his country's finest finisher and his absence from the team will boost their rivals as World Cup 2018 qualification takes center stage across the continent.

Sports News

