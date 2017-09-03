modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

2018 World Cup: Spain take control to send Italy towards play-offs

BBC
19 minutes ago | Sports News

Isco scored twice as a scintillating Spain beat Italy at the Bernabeu to take a huge step towards qualifying for the World Cup from Group G.

The Real Madrid playmaker curled home a free-kick and then smashed in a second as Spain named no recognised striker.

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata came on to add a third from Sergio Ramos' cross.

Italy, who had not lost any qualifier since 2006, trail Spain by three points with a much worse goal difference and are likely to be in the play-offs.

Only the winners of each group qualify directly for Russia, with the eight best ranked second-placed teams playing off.

Spain - who looked back to their best - brought on record goalscorer David Villa for Isco late on, his first cap since retiring from international football and moving to MLS in 2014.

The Azzurri are still four points above third-placed Albania, who beat Liechtenstein 2-0.

Macedonia beat Israel 1-0 in the group's other match.

Ukraine are top of Group I following a 2-0 win over Turkey, new Borussia Dortmund striker Andriy Yarmolenko scoring both goals.

Croatia, who are one point behind them, have a game in hand - after their match with Kosovo was abandoned at 0-0 in the first half because of a waterlogged pitch. It will be replayed on Sunday.

Iceland, behind Croatia on goal difference, lost 1-0 to Finland.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

‘Gov’t bungalows are in terrible state’ – Dep. Minister

19 minutes ago

Defence Minister calls for proven technologies in security

19 minutes ago

quot-img-1The only way to prevent a fearful prophecy for it not to be occured is to repent and pray for forgiveness.God does not bring disaster,it is the product of sin.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line