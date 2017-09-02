TOP STORIES
Laws must be respected but have no respect for anybody.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Asamoah Gyan unsure about availability for Congo return clash; set for tests on groin injury
Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan will undergo a scan on Saturday to determine the extent of the groin injury he picked up in Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.
The Black Stars all-time leading scorer looked to have sprained a muscle in his right thigh during the second half and was replaced by Thomas Agyapong.
Gyan absence will be a big blow for the team who have been left with faint hopes of qualifying from the Group after drawing 1-1 at home with the Red Devils.
Asked if he will be available for selection, Gyan replied: ''I don't know but I will go for a scan tomorrrow (Saturday) because I'm feeling a bit of pain in my groin. I think I over-stretched so the scan is going determine whether I can play or not.''
Ghana are third on the Group E table with two points from three matches and are now playing serious catch up.
Uganda lead with seven points; followed by Egypt on six.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News