Any religious sect or person praying for land deliverance is making a great mistake; what the prayer should be is, mind deliverance.By: Odimegwu Onwumere
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
FT: Ghana 1 - 1 Congo: 2018 World Cup Qualifier
Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Ghanasoccernet.com kicking off at 15:30GMT
45' Substitution for Ghana as Joseph Attamah fails to return for the second half, with Harrison Afful coming on as his replacement.
47' A chance for Congo to double their lead but Bifouma's flies wide.
51' Substitution for Congo as N'dinga comes on for Fabrice Mayembo
62' Substitution for Ghana as Asamoah Gyan is replaced by Thomas Agyepong.
64' Christian Astu makes a dashing run into the box but his final delivery leaves much to be desired
68' Substitution for Ghana as Andre Ayew makes way for Kwadwo Poku
75' Congo comes forward but Thievy Bifouma's low shot finds the side net.
83' Substitution for Congo as Danbou comes on for Bahamboula
85' Goal Thomas Partey makes it 1-1 for Ghana with a superb low shot past goalkeeper Mouko.
90' Four minutes added on
94' It's all over as the game ends in a 1-1 draw
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
