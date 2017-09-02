TOP STORIES
if everyone strives 2 do what is right & proper, lawyers will be handy 2 lend a helping handBy: rkt
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Defender Joseph Attamah Makes Competitive Ghana Debut
Defender Joseph Attamah played his first competitive match for Ghana in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
The Istanbul Basaksehir player was deployed in a make-shift right back position for the injured Harrison Afful.
Attamah struggled in that unusual role, failed to impress and was probably the weakest link in the Ghana set-up.
He was hooked at half time and replaced by Afful who plays for MLS side Columbus Crew.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News