modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Steeple Chase Competition: Chiringa Platoon Emerge Winners

GNA
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - Senior Cadet Officer Kofie Dennis Jackson of Chiringa Platoon of the Ghana Military Academy (GMA), emerged the winner of the 2017 Senior Cadets Inter-Platoon Steeplechase competition on Thursday at Teshie.

Cadet Officer Kofie finished the 12-kilometre competition in 43 minutes, 56 seconds.

Addai Opoku Andrew and Banfro David Sowah, also from Chiringa platoon placed second and third, finishing in 45.43 and 47.55 respectfully.

Odonkor Dede Grace was the best female runner completing the drill in 60 minutes

One hundred and seven Cadet Officers, including about 20 females participated in the competition this year.

Cadet officers from the three platoons- Abyssinia (Red), Burma (Blue) and Chiringa (Yellow) took part in the competition.

The Competition is aimed at testing the endurance, physical fitness and obstacle crossing capabilities of cadets as well as their stamina and mental resilience at the end of their training.

Participants were drawn from the Regular Career Course (RCC) 57 and Short Service Commission and Special Duties Course (SSC/SD) 55.

They went through a 12 kilometre circuit with a chain of obstacles throughout the race.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru

10 hours ago

Government Suspends Some Workers’ Salaries

12 hours ago

quot-img-1If common sense were to be taught in schools, it would have been the most difficult subject

By: Lord Azinah Nartey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line