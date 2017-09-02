TOP STORIES
If common sense were to be taught in schools, it would have been the most difficult subjectBy: Lord Azinah Nartey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Steeple Chase Competition: Chiringa Platoon Emerge Winners
Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - Senior Cadet Officer Kofie Dennis Jackson of Chiringa Platoon of the Ghana Military Academy (GMA), emerged the winner of the 2017 Senior Cadets Inter-Platoon Steeplechase competition on Thursday at Teshie.
Cadet Officer Kofie finished the 12-kilometre competition in 43 minutes, 56 seconds.
Addai Opoku Andrew and Banfro David Sowah, also from Chiringa platoon placed second and third, finishing in 45.43 and 47.55 respectfully.
Odonkor Dede Grace was the best female runner completing the drill in 60 minutes
One hundred and seven Cadet Officers, including about 20 females participated in the competition this year.
Cadet officers from the three platoons- Abyssinia (Red), Burma (Blue) and Chiringa (Yellow) took part in the competition.
The Competition is aimed at testing the endurance, physical fitness and obstacle crossing capabilities of cadets as well as their stamina and mental resilience at the end of their training.
Participants were drawn from the Regular Career Course (RCC) 57 and Short Service Commission and Special Duties Course (SSC/SD) 55.
They went through a 12 kilometre circuit with a chain of obstacles throughout the race.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News