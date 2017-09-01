modernghana logo

2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars sure of double victory over Congo

- ghanasoccernet.com
56 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, is brooding over the absence of his new-found striker, Raphael Dwamena, but has assured Ghanaians of victory in the doubleheader against Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday and in Brazzaville next Wednesday.

Dwamena was named in Coach Appiah's 23-man squad but had to be excused because of a conflicting medical report threatening his prospects of playing in the English Premiership.

But Appiah told the Daily Graphic after the team's maiden training at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday that despite the poor start of the 2018 World Cup qualifier, the Stars were poised to correct the poor start on Friday.

Ghana is third in the four-nation race for a single slot for the Mundial in Russia next year.

'Much as I am building a new team, I am also conscious of the fact that we need to qualify for the various competitions, chiefly among them is the World Cup.

'I am very confident in this crop of players because everybody is fighting for a place in the team and it's good. There is no longer an automatic choice and no position is owned by any player,' Coach Appiah said confidently.

With the exception of Lumor Agbenyenu who is based in Portugal, every invited player is in camp shaping up for the practice match against Asokwa Deportivo today at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Among those present at yesterday's training included skipper Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Ebenezer Ofori of VfB Stuttgart, Thomas Agyepong of NAC Breda and Christian Atsu.

Source: Graphic.com.gh

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

