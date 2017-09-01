modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Gyan Taunts - Congo Must Loose

Daily Guide
57 minutes ago | Sports News
 Asamoah Gyan
 Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has said in plain words that his mates are bent on going the extra mile for today's clash against Congo in Kumasi.

The hit man has revealed that if there is anytime Ghana must go all out then, it is the Baba Yara clash considering how bad it started the World Cup campaign.

Refreshingly, leaders, Egypt stumbled in Kampala yesterday to throw the race open-with Uganda now sitting on top of the group with seven points.

That, coupled with Ghana's quest to make a fourth streak World Cup appearance has thrown Ghana's camp into a state of optimism.

Confident Gyan said “We have our destinies in our hands, we can't afford to fail this time. We are determined and poised to go all out.

“We are not taking them for granted, it is football, anything can happen so we are bent on making our nation proud. A win will breathe life into our campaign, and that is exactly what we want to do. Congo must fall.”

The return fixture has been scheduled for Congo on Tuesday and according to Gyan, it is his uttermost wish to lead the team to make a double win in the double assignment.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Government Suspends Some Workers’ Salaries

1 hour ago

Otiko Tells NPP To Sustain Their Base

1 hour ago

quot-img-1KFC and Mcdonalds should be removed from Ghana. its a diseased food chain

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line