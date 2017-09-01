modernghana logo

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah joins Real Oviedo on loan

6 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana youth midfielder Yaw Yeboah has joined Spanish Segunda division side Real Oviedo on loan from Manchester City,  according to media reports. 

The 20-year-old excelled in his loan spell at Dutch club FC Twente last season, with the club expressing interest in acquiring his services on a permanent deal but Manchester City turned their offer down.

Meanwhile, the Citizens have decided to ship him out on loan again to continue his development.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has not tasted first team action for Pep Guardiola's side since joining three season ago.

Yeboah's contract with Manchester City will ran out in summer next year.

