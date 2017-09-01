TOP STORIES
Hearts were lucky to get a draw against Aduana - Elvis Poku
Accra, Aug.31, GNA - Elvis Osei Poku, a Management member and a Deputy Greater Accra representative of Aduana StarsThursday said Hearts of Oak were lucky to earn a draw in their mid-week encounter.
Hearts of Oak played a 3:3 draw game with Aduana Stars at the Accra sports stadium in match day 26 of the ongoing Ghana premier league.
In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Osei Poku noted that Aduana would have won the game if they had all their players available for the game.
"Hearts were lucky to share the points with us at their back yard…we came into the game without four of our key players, including our number one goal keeper, who is part of the Black Stars team'.
He said the match lived up to his expectation, saying that, 'it was a nice game by all standards…it was one of the best games I have watched so far, though we should have won, the results was a true reflection of the game'.
Aduana stars, who are leading the league table with 48 points will play host to WAFA,who are occupying the second position with 47 points in their next home game.
GNA
By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
