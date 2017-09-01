modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts were lucky to get a draw against Aduana - Elvis Poku

GNA
5 minutes ago | League Report

Accra, Aug.31, GNA - Elvis Osei Poku, a Management member and a Deputy Greater Accra representative of Aduana StarsThursday said Hearts of Oak were lucky to earn a draw in their mid-week encounter.

Hearts of Oak played a 3:3 draw game with Aduana Stars at the Accra sports stadium in match day 26 of the ongoing Ghana premier league.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Osei Poku noted that Aduana would have won the game if they had all their players available for the game.

"Hearts were lucky to share the points with us at their back yard…we came into the game without four of our key players, including our number one goal keeper, who is part of the Black Stars team'.

He said the match lived up to his expectation, saying that, 'it was a nice game by all standards…it was one of the best games I have watched so far, though we should have won, the results was a true reflection of the game'.

Aduana stars, who are leading the league table with 48 points will play host to WAFA,who are occupying the second position with 47 points in their next home game.

GNA

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

League Report

TOP STORIES

Eyewitness Claims Asiedu-Nketia ‘made Up’ Attack Story

1 minute ago

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Don't just think about finishing one thing: think about starting other things

By: P.K. Otabil quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line