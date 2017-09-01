modernghana logo

Tennis US Open

GNA
6 minutes ago | Tennis

New York, Aug. 31, (GNA/UPI), GNA - The 2017 U.S. Open began on Aug. 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The most anticipated match at this year's tournament is between No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Roger Federer, who have never faced off during the U.S. Open.

Some major names are missing from this year's Open, including No. 2 seed Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and last year's champion, Stan Wawrinka, who have all pulled out due to injury.

The tournament runs through Sept. 10.
