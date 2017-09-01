TOP STORIES
Ghana's 2023 Cricket World Cup ambition continues on Sunday
Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - The Senior National Cricket team's ambition of taking part in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League continues on Sunday, September 3 as they play Germany in South Africa.
Ghana won gold in the ICC Africa division one tournament in March 2017 to qualify for the World Division five, which begins tomorrow in Benoni, South Africa.
The team will bat off on against Germany before taking on Vanuatu and Jersey in the other Group B games. The other Group, Group A, houses European giants Italy, Cayman Islands and Qatar for the 6 day event in a 50-over format.
The top two teams advances to the semi-finals and the two finalists will make it to the World Division four for another qualifiers towards the India 2023 World Cup.
The third placed team remains in Division 5 and the last five countries will be relegated to their respective regions.
In their bid to make a huge impact, Ghana has won two trial games in their High Performance training games, including a six wicket win over Astonville in South Africa, with batsman Obed Harvey winning 91 runs out.
The captain of the team Peter Ananya, speaking ahead of their opening match, said he believes the team is experienced enough to progress to Division 4.
'This team has been together for over ten years. We have played several tournaments together so the experience is huge and we believe it will be very key in our quest to surmount this hurdle.
'We have so far won two preparatory games and so we are beaming with confidence. The target is to at least make to the finals and we are taking each game at a time.'
The team looks poised to make their World Cup participation a reality.
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
