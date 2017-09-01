TOP STORIES
GAF Officials depart tomorrow for World Armwrestling Congress
Accra, Aug.31, GNA - Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and Husseini Akueteh Addy, Technical Director (GAF) will leave Accra on Friday for Budapest, Hungary, for the 39th World Armwrestling Championship and Congress.
The two officials, whilst in Hungary for the Congress, which starts on September 1-11, are expected to also attend the Africa Continental Meeting, where they would network and seize the opportunity to solicit for technical support to further develop the Sport in Ghana.
They would also learn at first hand, what goes into the organisation of such championships to enable them to replicate it in Ghana, as the nation prepares to host the 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Accra.
Mr Osei Asibey, who is also the Deputy General Secretary for Africa, will speak for the continent at the congress, whilst Mr Addy would participate in the referees' evaluation seminar to build his capacity.
Mr Osei Asibey said 'we're aggressively embarking on the mission to make Armwrestling a household sport in Ghana, hence the continuous investment in training, athlete development and appearances at major events.'
About 1000 Armwrestlers from over 80 countries will be at the championships, which will precede the Congress on Sunday.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
