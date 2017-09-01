modernghana logo

2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan admits there's pressure to beat Congo

5 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan admits there is pressure on him and his teammates to win against Congo on Friday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Uganda's 1-0 win over Egypt in Kampala on Thursday night has thrown Group E wide open.

The Black Stars, who have just one point from two matches, need to beat the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium to remain in touching distance.

Gyan knows expectations are high to get their campaign back on track.

''Right now there's a lot of pressure on us. It's quite difficult. We drew at home, we lost away and this is the third game. Expectations are high- Uganda won against Egypt. This group is open now,'' Gyan told the media after Thursday's training session.

''What we have to do is to keep our composure, make sure we carry the day and look at the next game.''

