Black Stars likely line-up to face Congo today in World Cup qualifier
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will deploy a strong starting line-up for today's World Cup qualifier against Congo with changes in the wake of the injuries to John Boye and Harrison Afful.
From the training sessions of the Black Stars it is clear that Jonathan Mensah will partner Daniel Amartey at the heart of the defence in the wake of Boye's injury.
Afful's place is likely to be taken by Attamah Larweh who had played in the position in training throughout the week.
Despite the good form of Lawrence Ati Zigi in training, Richard Ofori is the main man in the Black Stars post.
Coach Appiah is likely to rely on the side that defeated Ethiopia with Ebenezer Ofori partnering Thomas Partey in midfield while Christian Atsu and Andre Ayew playing on the wings in midfield.
The attacking force will be led by Asamoah Gyan with Jordan Ayew being the ghost striker.
Below is the possible line-up for Black Star's game against Congo today
Goalkeeper
Richard Ofori
Defenders
Attamah Larweh, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Jeffery Schlupp
Midfielders
Christian Atsu, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew
Forwards
Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew
Victory lifted Uganda, who have never qualified for a World Cup, to seven points in Group E. Egypt have six, Ghana one and Congo Brazzaville none.
Ghana host Congo Friday in Kumasi and maximum points for the 'Black Stars' will bring them back into contention for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.
Only the five Africa zone group winners qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.
