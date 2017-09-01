modernghana logo

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey stays with Leicester City despite Stuttgart offer

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey will stay with English side Leicester City at least until at least January when the transfer window reopens as his proposed move to Germany collapsed. 

The talented centre-back had been a key target for Bundesliga side Stuttgart after failing to hold down regular playing time with the Foxes.

The move to Stuttgart would have given him the opportunity to play regularly but Leicester City refused to release him to the German side before the transfer window closed at midnight on Thursday.

Leicester City have no shortage of midfield options as things stand, with Wilfred Ndidi, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Vicente Iborra and Andy King just some of the options available to Craig Shakespeare.

The Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that Stuttgart are eyeing a move for the 22-year-old, although his versatility alone may prompt Shakespeare to give him another opportunity to impress.

Ghana's Amartey would be an option in the heart of the defence, following the departure of Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

